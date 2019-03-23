× White Sox Weekly (03/23/19): A show of previews, promotions, hitters, and the latest from Rick Hahn on the Eloy Jimenez extension

A jam packed two hour show of White Sox Weekly is in the books! In this full show podcast, Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz share some audio of Rick Hahn at the press conference announcing the extension of prospect Eloy Jimenez. Later the guys talk to Brooks Boyer, the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the White Sox about the upcoming promotional schedule and giveaways. White Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson joins the show to talk about the upcoming season and expectations for players like Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez and Leury Garcia.

In the 2nd hour of the show, Carm and Harry spend some time to get a preview a few teams in the division. First they talk to Soren Petro host of “The Program”, on Sportsradio 810 WHB in Kansas City to discuss the Royals. Next they talk to Bill Melton of NBC Sports Chicago to discuss Yoan Moncada moving to third base. Is it a good move for him? Finally the guys chat to Cleveland Indians play-by-play voice Tom Hamilton to discuss the teams expectation to make the post-season.