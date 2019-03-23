× The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (03/23/19): What the street says about cops, the time Kasso got fired from the Tribune, and more…

The Chicago Way (03/23/19): John Kass reports from the corner of Gladys & Cicero Avenues to find out what led up to Chicago police officers releasing a drug suspect from custody. Kasso also tells the story of when he was fired from the Chicago Tribune and explains Chance the Rapper’s endorsement of Toni Preckwinkle.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3611810/ChicagoWayEp174_2019-03-23-193810.64kmono.mp3

