× Pete & Jane 3.23.19 | Career advice, former FBI agent Steve Gomez, Tacos and BBQ

Pete & Jane fill in for Patti Vasquez with some huge Friday night fun!

Career coach and spiritual guide Gina Marotta kicks off the show with some insightful advice on what to do when you feel the pull of a new career or even just feel stagnant in your current work. Visit Gina at http://www.ginamarotta.com.

Former FBI special agent Steve Gomez weighs in on the Mueller report, the grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes and a follow-up on the college admissions scandal.

Plus, chef Lee Kuebler brings a delicious spread from his spectacular restaurants Milwalky Taco and Oscar Lee’s Barbecue in Libertyville.