OTL #649: Ald. John Arena talks politics, IL budget and taxes, Sunrise Movement Chicago

Mike Stephen talks to outgoing Ald. John Arena (45th) about local political issues, discusses the proposed state progressive income tax and budget with David Merriman of the Fiscal Futures Project, and learns about the work of Sunrise Movement Chicago. The local music this week is powered by The Tentatives.

