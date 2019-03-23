× Matt Bubala Full Show 3-23-19

This weekend, Roger and Matt both have big weekends! Roger goes to a gymnastics meet for his grand daughters and Matt’s triplets have been selected for their work in a science fair at Northern Illinois University. At 1:30 a.m., Matt chats with Billy Marovitz we learn about the new musical dedicated to the Chicago Cubs. Roger tries Swedish Fish for the first time, courtesy of Matt’s mom. We talk college decisions…and college scams. Senior writer for space.com Mike Wall joins the show at 2:30 a.m. to discuss whether or not Chicago can see the Northern Lights this weekend. Our world travelling friend Wally calls in and shares some of his adventures from Hawaii. Later on, we discuss the Mueller Report and lots more!