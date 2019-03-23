Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) controls the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Highlights: Avalanche 4 – Blackhawks 2 – 3/23/19
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) controls the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche – March 23, 2019