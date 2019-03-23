Highlights: Avalanche 4 – Blackhawks 2 – 3/23/19

Posted 9:33 PM, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22PM, March 23, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) controls the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche – March 23, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.