Chicago could see the Northern Lights this weekend

Senior writer for space.com, Mike Wall joins the Matt Bubala Show to discuss if seeing the Northern Lights will be visible in Chicago this weekend. Wall says the solar storm a few days ago “blasted out a bunch of material” that could give the sky an appearance of having a “glaring or super charged glow.” The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) releases weather maps to track this information that gives a real-time forecast predictions. Wall says he says the sight is spectacular and describes his experience witnessing it. Tune in to hear Wall discuss the science behind this solar storm and how it draws tourism and the impact on shifting poles. Listeners call in and describe what seeing the Northern Lights were like for them. Wall also give the crew an update on space news throughout the show. Tune in for more!