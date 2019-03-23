× All about the fans: New Cubs musical premieres in May

Cubs’ fans can relive the 2016 World Series on May 17 when a new musical hits town at the Royal George Theatre, Miracle. Producer Billy Marovitz joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss how and why this man of all trades sparked an interest in theatre. Miracle revolves around a middle-class family living and working in Chicago. Marovitz says the musical is about a family of generational Cubs fans that own a bar in Wrigleyville. Each family member has their own personal experience with the team, but listening to the radio is something that bonds generations together. “You’re going to root for this family,” Marovitz said. For information on how to purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster, www.miraclethemusical.com or call 312-988-9000 to reserve seats.