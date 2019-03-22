× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/22/19: Argonne’s New Supercomputer, Embracing March Madness, & The Economy Slowing Down

News quietly came out of northern suburb, Lemont earlier this week about Argonne National Laboratory planning to finish building the world’s biggest supercomputer in 2021 and Andrea Hanis didn’t need to explain to John Williams why that is such a big deal to the science community. Tom Gimbel checked in live from his office March Madness party sharing how the company is better of by embracing the distracting time of the year, while Tobie Stanger reminded us about red flags to look for when using self-service tax software this year, and Joe Bruseulas shared the reason behind what will cause the slowdown to the economy (and the rest of the U.S.).