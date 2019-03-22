× White Sox home opener at Cork & Kerry At The Park sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company – April 4

Join in WGN Radio’s White Sox home opener bash live on Thursday, April 4, sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company, Chicago’s Beer!

Starting at 10am, celebrate with Bill and Wendy, John Williams and Steve Bertrand broadcasting live from Cork & Kerry At The Park located at 3259 S. Princeton.

Our home opening day coverage begins at 6am with The Steve Cochran Show roaming the scene at the ballpark, followed by the baseball rally broadcast at Cork & Kerry At The Park.

It all leads into the pre-game show hosted by Andy Masur at 12:30pm from inside the park. First pitch is at 1:10pm.

Cork & Kerry At The Park is the place to go, before and after the game! This Bridgeport tavern is just a couple of blocks away from Guaranteed Rate Field. Enjoy an ice cold Goose Island beer and the best food in the neighborhood, featuring the best burgers, traditional Irish meals and Chicago favorites.