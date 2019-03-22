Video: New food options for 2019 at Guaranteed Rate Field

Posted 1:08 PM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:01PM, March 22, 2019

Lauren Lapka and Kevin Powell sample some of the new menu options for White Sox fans at Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2019 season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.