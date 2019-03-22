× Toad the Wet Sprocket’s Glen Phillips: “It’s been interesting to grow and age and watch rock age with us”

The great Glen Phillips of the band Toad the West Sprocket joins Justin on Extension 720 ahead of his show at the Old Town School of Folk Music to chat about his recent solo record, “Swallowed by the New.” Glen talks about how music has saved his life, what it was like to have huge radio hits in the ’90’s, growing up in the music industry, dealing with a painful divorce and grief, the challenges of dealing with fame and thinking of his career as chapters in his life. We also hear a couple of live songs including “Go” and a brand new one tentatively titled “Fever.”

