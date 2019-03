× The Patti Vasquez Show 3.20.19 | Pinocchio, Urban Nature and more

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Joseph Steakley and Ben Lobpries from the House Theatre drop by the studio to talk about their new adaptation of the classic story of Pinocchio.

Comedians Vince Maranto and Rocky LaPorte swing by to share stories from the road and other thoughts.

Writer/producer Dan Protess joins Patti by phone to talk about the return of “Urban Nature” on WTTW.

And Dr. Dingman returns with more psychic readings.