The Patti Vasquez Show 03.21.19 | Abdon Pallasch talks R. Kelly, Derek and Jenna Fawcett on their latest musical, Jason Warrior's Walking With You Tour and more..

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Former Chicago Sun-Times reporter and Director of Communications for Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Abdon Pallasch, joins the conversation as he shares his first memories on reporting on singer R. Kelly’s past allegations. Plus, what he thinks could have been done to avoid the more recent scandals.

It’s Theater Thursday! Derek Fawcett and Jenna Fawcett join us in the studio to give us all the details of their latest musical “Hands on Hardbody” presented by Refuge Theatre Project

Based on S.R. Bindler’s Documentary Film. “Hands on Hardbody” tells the story of ten contestants vie for a “hardbody” truck in Longview, Texas. The last contestant who has his or her hands on the truck wins it. The truck is a Nissan “hardbody” pickup (on stage). The lives of each contestant, along with the car dealer and a radio announcer are revealed during the “hardbody” contest.

You can catch the show March 15-April 27 at The Preston Bradley Center @ 8 p.m. *excludes April 5 & 6 | Additional performances April 1 & 4 at 8 PM.*

Tickets are $30.

Singer Jason Warrior calls in to give us all the details on his latest tour the Walking With You Tour starting this weekend at the Vineyard House of Prayer in Harvey, IL. You can join Jason for a night of praise hosted by Smacks The Comedian with featured artist including Britney Delagraentiss, Shawna A. Lewis, Godson and more.

Tickets are FREE.

Keep an eye out for more dates and locations of the Walking With You Tour all over the midwest here!