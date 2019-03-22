× The Opening Bell 3/22/19: No More Interest Rate Hikes For 2019 (A Good or A Bad Thing?)

The Federal Reserve came out earlier this week and announced that they will not add any more interest rate hikes and Mark Hamrick (Bursea Chief and Sr. Economic Analyst at Bankrate.com) explained to Steve Grzanich how that is a mixed bag of news and the economy’s reasoning behind it. They also briefly discussed his article helping consumers brush up on financial/career skills while the economy is good. The Boeing 737 Max story is also developing this week so Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) checked in to update the latest company deciding to pull back from their $6 billion dollar order of Boeing planes.