John is joined in the studio by Kyle Dunbar, Alakazam: The Human Knot, and Dr. Blasphemy. They’ll be appearing at the Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention this weekend. Later, Chicago Tribune’s Heidi Stevens explains what lessons can be learned from the college cheating scandal. Some talk about the new Theranos documentary and Eric Holder’s idea for what could replace the electoral college. Plus, the Bright Side!