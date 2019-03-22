The Canarble Wagon: Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse

Posted 8:23 PM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:19PM, March 22, 2019

Grant DePorter, President and Owner at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse and famed bartender Frankie “O” joins Roe and the gang to discuss the “21st Annual Worldwide Toast To Harry Caray” this Wednesday, March 27th, 4pm to 7pm. More details here!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.