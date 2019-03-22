× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.22.19: What day is it? Must be Friday…

Today on the Steve Cochran Show! We jumpstart our day with Lou’s first call – He shares helpful tips to keep your house looking nice and secure during the changing seasons.

Then, president Trump calls Steve to talk about his comments on McCain as Steve presses him about his wacky tweets…everything okay Mr. President? Later Loser. — Our MVPP is one heck of a tough cookie. Joy Buckley is a new mom who went through an extraordinary pregnancy eventually giving birth to a 15 pound baby! She ‘felt like I had been hit by two tractor-trailers’ as she struggled with the birth with a now healthy baby. You go girl! From the first ever creative work place for women, Alicia Driskill joins Steve to discuss EvolveHER. She shares her story and the inspiration for creating this organization for women.

Dean Richards jumps on air to enlighten us with the latest entertainment news surrounding the new Wahlburgers location in St. Charles. Join in on all the fun, food and audience participation during Dean’s call. The Flower and Garden Show is happening again on March 20-24 and to give us some details we welcome Tony Abruscato and Matthew Serafin.

What’s in bloom and the best ways to tend to your garden…This is the place to be! And finally, from the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory, Three talented musicians join us to showcase her amazing talent and give us insight into the Conservatory found here in the Chicago area. Have a great weekend from Steve and the crew!