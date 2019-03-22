Copies of a letter from Attorney General William Barr advising Congress that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation, are shown Friday, March 22, 2019, in Washington. Robert Mueller on Friday turned over his long-awaited final report on the contentious Russia investigation that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump's presidency, entangled Trump's family and resulted in criminal charges against some of the president's closest associates. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Special counsel Robert Mueller delivers his report on Trump-Russia investigation to Attorney General
Special counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. This signals the end of a long, tedious investigation that loomed over Donald Trump’s presidency and saw a half-dozen of his top aides convicted of federal crimes. The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes deliver coverage of events as they occur, speaking to Mike Monico, the attorney for Michael Cohen, RealClearPolitics columnist A.B. Stoddard, former chairman for the Illinois Republican Party Pat Brady, and more!