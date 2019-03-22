Roe Conn Full Show -Live From the United Center-(3/21/19): Judy Pielach wants you to win a bar cart, Stan Bowman eyes the playoffs, John McDonough is taking the Hawks to Prague, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, March 21st, 2019
Judy “Good Buy Girl” Pielach promotes her latest Goodwill Appearance, Ald. Brendan Reilly endorses Lori Lightfoot, Tom Skilling forecasts a cooler start to the weekend, Blackhawks VP & GM Stan Bowman talks about the team’s playoff push, the Top Five@5 features the best audio of the day, Blackhawks President John McDonough talks about the team’s European start to next season, and Richard Roeper reviews: “Us” (Jordan Peele), “The Highwaymen” (Kevin Costner), and “Dragged Across Concrete” (Mel Gibson & Vince Vaughn).
