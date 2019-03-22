Roe Conn Full Show (3/22/19): AB Stoddard reacts to the Mueller Report, the Canarble Wagon rolls, live music and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, March 22nd, 2019:
Susie Sunshine looks at the latest news from the Federal Reserve Board, Real Clear Politics associate editor AB Stoddard downplays rumors of the Mueller Report’s imminent conclusion – only to call back minutes later to discuss new that Mueller Report being delivered to AG William Barr, attorney Mike Monico–who represents former Trump lawyer & Mueller interviewee Michael Cohen–explains what happens next to the Mueller Report, former CIA analyst Evan McMullin looks at how the report will be used politically, the Top Five@5 features the best of President Donald Trump’s interview with Maria Bartiromo, former federal prosecutor Pat Brady explains the process of Robert Mueller’s report being made public, Grant DePorter & Frankie O promote the 21st Annual World Wide Toast to Harry Caray on March 27th at Harry Caray’s Italian Restaurant, Richard Roeper reviews the best movies of the weekend, and Axe and the Hatchetmen perform.
