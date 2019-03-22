× Rachel Feinstein talks touring, married life, & more

Bill and Wendy check in with comedian and actress Rachel Feinstein! Rachel is feeling under the weather so she couldn’t join us in-studio. They talk about her opinion on ‘The View’, her family, married life, her friendship with gal-pal Amy Schumer, and much more.

Amy will be performing at the Chicago Improv, March 22nd, at 7:30 and 9:45pm, and March 23rd at 7:00 and 9:15 pm. For more information on her shows, visit Chicago.improv.com.

