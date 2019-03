× Kyle Dunbar, Alakazam, and Dr. Blasphemy from the Chicago Tattoo Convention: “One in four people that you know has a tattoo”

John is joined in studio by Ink Master’s Kyle Dunbar, Alakazam The Human Knot, and Dr. Blasphemy from the Chicago Tattoo Convention, happening this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. They talk about what drew them to the art of tattooing, why it’s spreading in America, and what a good tattoo costs. Plus, an incredible physical feat involving a squash racket.