Journalist and author Cory Doctorow on the promise and perils of technology

Author, activist and journalist Cory Doctorow returns to WGN to chat with Justin about his new book, “Radicalized.” Cory talks about coming up the idea for the new book, the way he intertwines real-life policy ideas with fiction, the challenges of living in a society that is dependent on technology, his work as a policy activist and his thoughts on the current political climate.

