× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #3: Walking Away

Tonight on Extension 720: Walking away. Pete Kadens was a serial entrepreneur. He was starting and selling companies for millions. Then, at the age of 40, he walked away. In Cory Doctorow’s new book “Radicalized,” he imagines a world where technology betrays us. Is there any way to unplug before it’s too late? And Glen Phillips (from Toad the Wet Sprocket) is at Old Town School of Folk Music tonight. He plays live from his new record, which is inspired by walking away from his marriage. All that plus the latest in our neighborhood tour. We go to Chatham with Kathy Chaney at Mather’s—More Than a Café. What’s next after Target walked away from the South Side? It’s Ext720 with Justin Kaufmann. How can you walk away from that?

