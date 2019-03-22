× Entrepreneur Pete Kadens: “Corporate culture eats corporate strategy for breakfast seven days a week”

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with serial entrepreneur Pete Kadens about why he decided to retire at the age of 40, when he realized that he was spending way too much time at work, why he doesn’t believe that a CEO can have a balanced life, the challenge of adjusting his life goals, the addictive nature of being an entrepreneur, the importance of “relationship wealth,” the secret to building a successful startup, the entrepreneurial community in Chicago and why people need to become more comfortable with walking away.

