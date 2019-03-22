× Elections Matter: Off the Record with journalist Kathy Chaney in Chatham

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by journalist Kathy Chaney at Mather’s in Chatham. Kathy talks about what it is like to live in Chatham, how Chatham has changed over the years, the most important issues to the residents of Chatham, her concern over the increase in crime in the neighborhood, the economic impact of Target leaving the community, how she sees Chatham voting in the upcoming mayoral election and if Chicago is better off in 2019 than we were ten years ago.

