Decider.com's Alexander Zalben: 'The Conners' ARE renewed for season 2!

Bill and Wendy chat with Alexander Zalben from Decider.com. ABC just renewed “The Conners” for a second season, but the good news doesn’t come without drama. They talk about Roseanne Barr’s explosive interview with the Washington Post, the decision to end ‘Schitt’s Creek’, the trailers for ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Deadwood’, and much more.

