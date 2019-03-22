Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT for the first time since she was fired from ABC which canceled its successful reboot of "Roseanne" in May following the star's racist tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a "Planet of the Apes" actor. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: ‘The Conners’ ARE renewed for season 2!
Bill and Wendy chat with Alexander Zalben from Decider.com. ABC just renewed “The Conners” for a second season, but the good news doesn’t come without drama. They talk about Roseanne Barr’s explosive interview with the Washington Post, the decision to end ‘Schitt’s Creek’, the trailers for ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Deadwood’, and much more.
