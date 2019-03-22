× Boeing 737 Max Updates: One Indonesian Airline Pulls Back on $6 Billion Dollar Boeing Order

It may seem like its all thats being talked about in the aviation industry, but the story about the Boeing 737 Max takes time to resolve and there are facts still being sorted out. Steve Grzanich and Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) are doing just that. News was released about a $6 billion dollar Boeing order that was canceled is making some airlines nervous, but also the newly appointed FAA Administrator and new strategies around discount tickets are making headlines this week.