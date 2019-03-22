× Blackhawks President John F. McDonough is excited for the team to start the ’19-’20 season in Pargue

Chicago Blackhawks President John F. McDonough joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the team heading to Europe for the beginning of the 2019-2020 campaign. The Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers will open the 2019-20 NHL regular season in the Czech Republic in Prague on October 4th, 2019.

John talks about the unique opportunity it is to open the season in the Czech Republic. “The fans are passionate down there, but we want to bring as many fans to this ultimate road trip,” said President McDonough. The conversation shifts to the United Center, as it will feature a new drop-down scoreboard for the upcoming Blackhawks and Bulls season.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3609766/Conn_McDonough_2019-03-21-233006.64kmono.mp364kmono.mp3

