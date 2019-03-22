Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Blackhawks Crazy: Hanging On By A Thread

Posted 11:33 AM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, March 22, 2019

MONTREAL, QC - MARCH 16: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on March 16, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-0. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Chris Boden and Scott King get together after the Blackhawks went 0-1-1 this week at home following Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia. They share Jeremy Colliton’s postgame thoughts while reflecting on the roller coaster season along with other Western Conference wild card contenders and heading into a potential make-or-break weekend versus Colorado with a suddenly struggling offense. Plus, the Hawks prepare to travel abroad, Q breaks his silence, and Scott explains being pressed into emergency nursing duty.

