× Blackhawks Crazy: Hanging On By A Thread

Chris Boden and Scott King get together after the Blackhawks went 0-1-1 this week at home following Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia. They share Jeremy Colliton’s postgame thoughts while reflecting on the roller coaster season along with other Western Conference wild card contenders and heading into a potential make-or-break weekend versus Colorado with a suddenly struggling offense. Plus, the Hawks prepare to travel abroad, Q breaks his silence, and Scott explains being pressed into emergency nursing duty.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes and Google Play!