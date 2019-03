× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.22.19: ‘No lie’ Friday

Our good friend Jimmy Pardo is in town at Zanies for the weekend. Jimmy stops by to chat about his tour. We talk TV with Alexander Zalben from Decider.com. And, the funniest woman on the planet, Rachel Feinstein joins us over the phone.

