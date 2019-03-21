× uh-PARENT-ly | Parenting a child with limited mobility and how Microsoft is leveling the playing field

Did you see the Microsoft Super Bowl ad? It features kids with physical differences who love playing video games and who now can benefit from an adaptive controller. Jennifer Manley happens to be the mom of one of those kids, Grover. She joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Anne Johnsos and Tracy Weiner to talk about parenting a child who is “limb different” and how Grover has turned what might have been an obstacle into a gift.

For more information on Grover’s sports camp, go to NubAbility Athletics.

