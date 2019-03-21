Thought Leader Don Lloyd: What Will Happen with Brexit Is, “Still Up In The Air”

March 21, 2019

The Brexit negotiations are finally close to wrapping up as they approach their initial deadline for a plan. Steve Grzanich sat down with this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader to figure out if it will be a “hard brexit”, a “soft brexit”, if the deadline will be changed, etc. Don Lloyd (SVP and Manager of Capital Markets -Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps, and Commodity Derivatives at Associated Bank) also touched on the perspective we all have on debt these days, and why Australia is in the spotlight right now.

 

