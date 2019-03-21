NBC Political Director Chuck Todd speaks during a taping of "Meet the Press" at the NBC studios December 14, 2008 in Washington, DC. Todd discussed on various topics including the latest development of Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's situation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images for Meet the Press)
“The Worst Reality Soap Opera The Country Has Ever Seen”: Chuck Todd (NBC News) addresses latest Trump comments on deceased Sen. John McCain
“Meet The Press” host, Chuck Todd, jumps on air to share insight on the latest Trump comments on deceased Sen. John McCain. Steve and Chuck also discuss their NCAA tournament brackets as the games get underway today.