× The Wintrust Business Lunch 3/21/19: Facial Recognition Technology, CFO Simplified, & Crain’s Daily Gist Podcast

The world of technology and social media has hectic this week so John Williams (in for Steve Bertrand this week) covered a number of them with Ben Fox Rubin to sort through the importance of what social media sites can learn from the New Zealand shooting, and why facial recognition technology was used to solve a $12 shoplifting crime. Larry Chester explained what he is doing for the business community at CFO Simplified, and Amy Guth is hosting a new daily podcast with Crains called, “Crain’s Daily Gist” and shared why its a must for the everyday Chicagoan.