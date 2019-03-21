The WHOLE New World of Alan Menken-legendary Composer and Songwriter Plus, The Cast of Little Shop of Horrors at Mercury Theater; and Richard Pryor, Jr. the son of the legendary comedian on his new book
This week, one of the most exciting looks behind the curtain ever! First, a chat with legendary composer/songwriter/pianist Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors, Bronx Tale)in which Menken takes a look back on his amazing career as he readies for his appearance at the Auditorium Theater on March 30th for an evening of stories and music. Then, the cast of a Menken hit, Little Shop of Horrors currently playing at Mercury Theater Chicago on Southport talks about the experience of performing the classic show. Actors Christopher Kale Jones (Seymour), Dana Tretta (Audrey) and director Walter Stearns explain how the magic happens on stage in this theater classic. Finally, son of the legendary comedian Richard Pryor talks about his new book: “In a Pryor Life,” about his life as the son of such a famous man. He has pursued performing in his own right, but on a very different path from his father. Check out this AMAZING edition of Behind the Podcast!!!