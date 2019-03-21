The Opening Bell 3/21/19: Illinois Will Have The World’s Fastest Supercomputer in 2021 Called, “Aurora”
Brexit is only a couple weeks away, but are they (and the rest of the world) ready for it? Ready or not, Don Lloyd (SVP and Manager of Capital Markets -Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps, and Commodity Derivatives at Associated Bank) and Steve Grzanich Brexit preparations that have been two years in the making on this weeks Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation and wondered what will happen on March 29th. (At 14:06) Michael Papka (Deputy Associate Laboratory Director of Computer, Environment, and Life Sciences at Argonne National Laboratory) then shared the news with Steve about how Argonne National Laboratory is preparing for “Aurora”, (soon to be) the world’s fastest supercomputer and what they plan on using it for.