The Mincing Rascals 03.21.19: Trump attacks John McCain and George Conway, eliminating the electoral college, Preckwinkle pulls TV ads

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis from the Chicago Tribune. This week, they discuss Trump’s recent round of attacks on John McCain, George Conway, and others. Plus they consider Joe Biden’s potential candidacy and Elizabeth Warren’s suggestion that we eliminate the electoral college. Locally, they look at the mayoral race and how Toni Preckwinkle’s decision to pull her TV ads will affect her chances.

Eric recommends “The Lover’s Waltz” by Jay Ungar and Molly Mason.

Scott recommends the band Lake Street Dive.

Patti recommends watching “Catastrophe” on Amazon.

John recommends watching “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley” on HBO.