This Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 photo shows cannabis plants growing at a greenhouse at SLOgrown Genetics in the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, California. The company provides wholesale medicine to licensed dispensaries and delivery services. They specialize in the farm-to-table cultivation and production of high quality, organic, medical grade cannabis. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.21.19: CBD sales, Florida Man, New Zealand gun ban, McCain’s life
This Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 photo shows cannabis plants growing at a greenhouse at SLOgrown Genetics in the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, California. The company provides wholesale medicine to licensed dispensaries and delivery services. They specialize in the farm-to-table cultivation and production of high quality, organic, medical grade cannabis. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
John begins the show with Alex Howe, President of Powerplant Strategies, discussing CVS’s decision to sell CBD products in Illinois and other states. Later, he plays a game with headlines involving the phrase “Florida Man.” He takes your calls regarding New Zealand’s announced ban of assault weapons. Plus, John McCain’s biography, and the first round of March Madness.