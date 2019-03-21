× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.21.19: CBD sales, Florida Man, New Zealand gun ban, McCain’s life

John begins the show with Alex Howe, President of Powerplant Strategies, discussing CVS’s decision to sell CBD products in Illinois and other states. Later, he plays a game with headlines involving the phrase “Florida Man.” He takes your calls regarding New Zealand’s announced ban of assault weapons. Plus, John McCain’s biography, and the first round of March Madness.