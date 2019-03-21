× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.21.19: We’re getting an upgrade

Today on the Steve Cochran Show! We start the show addressing the upcoming trip to Arizona with a pressing question… Who’s sitting next to who? And who’s flying first class? WGN’s Nick Digilio joins us to talk about the hype behind the new Jordan Peele Film, “US” and whether or not it will live up to it’s predecessor “Get Out”. Check out Nick’s next film club on Tues April 9th @ The AMC Rosemont 18 with “Man who knew too much”.

Chuck Todd from NBC News jumps on air to share insight on the latest Trump comments on deceased Sen. John McCain. “The Worst Reality Soap Opera The Country Has Ever Seen”, Chuck makes mention of…what’s the though process behind the presidents actions and how will his following react? Then, Pat Brady continues the conversation about Trump’s comments as well as what the stance of this current “party”.

Our MVPP of the day is a remarkable individual Susan Taney (founder/director of Lost Dogs Illinois) who runs a group of volunteers who saw the need to provide education for dog owners on preventing the loss of their dog and to provide no cost resources to the owners of lost dogs to increase the chances of locating and being successfully reunited with their dog. Rick Pearson joins us on air to talk about the Chicago mayoral election and the reasons behind Toni Preckwinkle’s recent drop of her commercials in the final weeks of the election.

Who will become the next mayor of Chicago? Listen in and voice your opinion. And of course! We have WGN’s own Dean Richards to share the latest entertainment news surrounding Jessica Simpson’s new baby, Aidy Bryant coming to Chicago and so much more. Jeremy Colliton calls in to discuss the Blackhawks participating in the 2019 NHL Global Series and the opening of the NHL regular season in Prague on Oct. 4th.

And to bring some sweet sounds to the studio we welcome Megan Stokes, a trained pianist and entertainer here in Chicago whose soulful vocals soar through her enchanting melodies. And finally, we close out the show with Ed Farmer who gives us the heads up on the upcoming White Sox season.