R Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg, former Ken Starr prosecutor Bruce Udolf on Mueller and much more

Steve Greenberg brings us up to date on his client R. Kelly.

Aviation liability expert & Clifford Law Offices partner Kevin Durkin discusses the liability of Boeing & airlines in the wake of recent airplane crashes.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney & Ken Starr prosecutor Bruce Udolf discusses when we will see the Mueller report and what it will say.

In the Legal Grab Bag, WGN’s Bob Coyne & Bryce Downey & Lenkov partner Michael Milstein cover loads of breaking legal news including the Flinstones house, the Leaving Neverland documentary and NCAA tournament betting.