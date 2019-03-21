Nocturnal Journal: Conservation Science Associate Stephanie Beike

Dave Hoekstra, Stephaine Beike, and Molly McGrown/ Sam Martino WGN Radio

Joining Dave on Nocturnal Journal is Stephanie Beilke Conservation Science Associate, Audubon Great Lakes.  With our show’s favorite and only cohost Molly McGown. They will talk about the free local lecture series “Compelling Voices in Birding & Conservation” Also, Dave saw his first robin today.
The Chicago Ornithological Society, Chicago Audubon Society, and Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum researched diversity in this field, and they want to boost the voices of minorities and women.
