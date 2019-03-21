Megan Stokes brings her soulful sound to the WGN Radio Performance Studio

Posted 10:58 AM, March 21, 2019

Megan Stokes

To bring some sweet sounds to the studio we welcome Megan Stokes, a trained pianist and entertainer here in Chicago whose soulful vocals soar through her enchanting melodies. Megan is an amazingly-gifted talent. As a classically trained pianist based in Chicago, she teaches, performs at numerous community-based events, and has even been featured on the top-rated FOX series “Empire” Her style ranges from classical to jazz, soul, neo-soul, and gospel.

