Justice | Iris: A Space Opera Showcases At SXSW [Sound Sessions Interview]

WGN Radio’s Mike Heidemann (Sound Sessions) catches up with French electronic music duo Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay better known as JUSTICE at the 2019 SXSW Music Conference. The pair is releasing their latest work of art in the form of a futuristic concert film co-directed by Andre Chemetoff. We chat about the inception and inspiration behind the film and their non-stop schedule which led them to this creation. Plus, the guys touch on their music background, favorite films and connection to Chicago – which they call their favorite scenic city. True genius though music… Enjoy the interview.

Revered music icons Justice have won the Grammy for this year’s Best Dance/Electronic Album for their recently released Woman Worldwide. The album is a collection of revitalized versions of the duo’s best loved songs created in their studio in Paris between legs of their massive world tour. The award acts as another fitting milestone in the album’s trailblazing campaign that also included a global Nike Phantom ad campaign, the VR experience Chorus VR, and the forthcoming ground-breaking feature film IRIS: A Space Opera, which makes its debut at SXSW next month.

