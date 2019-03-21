CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 18: Head coach Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks gives instructions to his team against the Ottawa Senators at the United Center on February 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Senators 8-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jeremy Colliton: “It’s Pretty Fun To Be In These Types Of Games At This Time Of Year.”
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 18: Head coach Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks gives instructions to his team against the Ottawa Senators at the United Center on February 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Senators 8-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran show as the team prepares for a game with the Philadelphia Flyers tonight and a huge home-and-home series with the Colorado Avalanche this weekend. Steve also talks to Coach Colliton about the ‘Hawks making a trip over seas to start next year’s regular season in Prague.