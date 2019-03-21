× Hoge and Jahns: Bears vs NFC North in Free Agency, Skunks and Mighty Ducks

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are back to discuss the Bears’ most recent moves in free agency, including re-signing punter Pat O’Donnell and adding Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The guys also take a look at the rest of the NFC North, discussing whether the Packers, Vikings and Lions got better or worse. Topics also include the horrible St. Patrick’s Day skunking and a full review of the first Mighty Ducks movie. Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!