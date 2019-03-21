Highlights: Flyers 3 – Blackhawks 1 – 3/21/19

Posted 11:27 PM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18PM, March 21, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers – March 21, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.