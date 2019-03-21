LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Maurice LaMarche accepting the award for "Outstanding Voice-Over Performance" onstage at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theater L.A. Live on September 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images)
He’s the man with many voices: Maurice LaMarche
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Maurice LaMarche accepting the award for "Outstanding Voice-Over Performance" onstage at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theater L.A. Live on September 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images)
Bill and Wendy chat with Emmy-award winning voice actorMaurice LaMarche(‘Pinky & The Brain’, ‘Animaniacs’, ‘Futurama’, ‘Ghostbusters’, etc.). They talk about his long career from stand-up comedy to animation voice-work. LaMarche will be at Chicago C2E2 this weekend.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.