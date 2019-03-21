× He’s the man with many voices: Maurice LaMarche

Bill and Wendy chat with Emmy-award winning voice actor Maurice LaMarche (‘Pinky & The Brain’, ‘Animaniacs’, ‘Futurama’, ‘Ghostbusters’, etc.). They talk about his long career from stand-up comedy to animation voice-work. LaMarche will be at Chicago C2E2 this weekend.

