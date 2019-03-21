He’s the man with many voices: Maurice LaMarche

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Maurice LaMarche accepting the award for "Outstanding Voice-Over Performance" onstage at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theater L.A. Live on September 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images)

Bill and Wendy chat with Emmy-award winning voice actor Maurice LaMarche (‘Pinky & The Brain’, ‘Animaniacs’, ‘Futurama’, ‘Ghostbusters’, etc.). They talk about his long career from stand-up comedy to animation voice-work. LaMarche will be at Chicago C2E2 this weekend.

