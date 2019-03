× David Hochberg: Closing Costs Explained

David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending of Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial joins Bill and Wendy in-studio. David talks about realistic closing costs and paying off your debt. Plus, he explains how listeners can enter to win Team Hochberg’s Free Mortgage Payment Sweepstakes.

www.56davidwin.com

